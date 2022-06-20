Wall Street Analyst Initiated Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [NASDAQ: APEN] jumped around 0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.71 at the close of the session, up 1.64%. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Digestive Disease Week 2022 Adds to the Growing Wave of Clinical Evidence Supporting Significant Opportunity for Apollo Endosurgery Products.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (“Apollo”) (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in minimally invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, announced highlights today from data presented at Digestive Disease Week May 21-24.

“With more than 120 lectures, presentations, and posters featuring Apollo products, DDW 2022 exemplified Apollo’s commitment to building a robust body of clinical evidence supporting the safe and effective use of OverStitch®, X-Tack®, and Orbera®,” said Chas McKhann, President and CEO of Apollo. “We want to thank all of the investigators helping to propel this field forward with high quality scientific evidence supporting advanced endoscopic interventions using Apollo products.”.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. stock is now -55.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APEN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.91 and lowest of $3.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.39, which means current price is +5.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 129.23K shares, APEN reached a trading volume of 118843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APEN shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on APEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for APEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06.

How has APEN stock performed recently?

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.10. With this latest performance, APEN shares dropped by -2.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.88 for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.80, while it was recorded at 3.86 for the last single week of trading, and 6.94 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.48 and a Gross Margin at +52.52. Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.57.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Insider trade positions for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN]

There are presently around $110 million, or 73.40% of APEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APEN stocks are: CPMG INC with ownership of 3,905,225, which is approximately 0.683% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,724,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.82 million in APEN stocks shares; and SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $10.73 million in APEN stock with ownership of nearly 26.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [NASDAQ:APEN] by around 3,592,168 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,366,363 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 23,618,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,576,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APEN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 548,232 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,173,518 shares during the same period.