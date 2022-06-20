Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Jianpu Technology Inc. [JT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Jianpu Technology Inc. [NYSE: JT] gained 6.59% on the last trading session, reaching $1.78 price per share at the time. The company report on June 17, 2022 that Jianpu Technology Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Jianpu Technology Inc. (“Jianpu,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JT), a leading independent open platform for the discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Jianpu Technology Inc. represents 21.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.40 million with the latest information. JT stock price has been found in the range of $1.67 to $1.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 103.77K shares, JT reached a trading volume of 334249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jianpu Technology Inc. [JT]:

UBS have made an estimate for Jianpu Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Jianpu Technology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jianpu Technology Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for JT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61.

Trading performance analysis for JT stock

Jianpu Technology Inc. [JT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.59. With this latest performance, JT shares gained by 20.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.04 for Jianpu Technology Inc. [JT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4190, while it was recorded at 1.6710 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2944 for the last 200 days.

Jianpu Technology Inc. [JT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jianpu Technology Inc. [JT] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.21 and a Gross Margin at +23.30. Jianpu Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.20.

Jianpu Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jianpu Technology Inc. [JT]

There are presently around $4 million, or 15.40% of JT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JT stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,368,309, which is approximately -0.009% of the company’s market cap and around 1.22% of the total institutional ownership; SC CHINA HOLDING LTD, holding 624,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 million in JT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.44 million in JT stock with ownership of nearly 3.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jianpu Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Jianpu Technology Inc. [NYSE:JT] by around 9,137 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 24,732 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,485,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,519,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JT stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 17,248 shares during the same period.