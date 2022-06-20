VOC Energy Trust [VOC] Revenue clocked in at $13.50 million, up 41.15% YTD: What’s Next?

VOC Energy Trust [NYSE: VOC] price plunged by -4.47 percent to reach at -$0.31. The company report on April 20, 2022 that VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the first quarterly payment period ended March 31, 2022.

Unitholders of record on May 2, 2022 will receive a distribution amounting to $4,760,000 or $0.28 per unit, payable May 13, 2022.

A sum of 334163 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 178.62K shares. VOC Energy Trust shares reached a high of $7.01 and dropped to a low of $6.37 until finishing in the latest session at $6.62.

Guru’s Opinion on VOC Energy Trust [VOC]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for VOC Energy Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $20 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2012, representing the official price target for VOC Energy Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VOC Energy Trust is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

VOC Stock Performance Analysis:

VOC Energy Trust [VOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.24. With this latest performance, VOC shares dropped by -9.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.61 for VOC Energy Trust [VOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.51, while it was recorded at 7.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.92 for the last 200 days.

VOC Energy Trust [VOC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 5.30% of VOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 201,783, which is approximately -12.098% of the company’s market cap and around 26.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 152,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 million in VOC stocks shares; and ATRIA WEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC., currently with $0.73 million in VOC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in VOC Energy Trust [NYSE:VOC] by around 279,824 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 179,668 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 417,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 876,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 276,558 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 29,079 shares during the same period.