United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] moved up 9.39: Why It’s Important

United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX: UAMY] closed the trading session at $0.43 on 06/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.39, while the highest price level was $0.43. The company report on May 16, 2022 that US Antimony Sets Q1 Gross Profit & Net Income Records Updates March-April Operational Details.

United States Antimony Corporation (USAC-the Company) reports a record quarterly gross profit of $1,139,388 and record Net Income of $786,252 spurred by a quarterly antimony sales revenue of $2,828,930. The average realized price per pound of the contained 433,350 pounds of antimony was $6.53 per pound. Antimony oxide sales were 413,235 pounds and antimony metal sales were 90,365 pounds. The company expects high antimony prices to continue in the immediate term. Revenue from other operations brought total quarterly revenue to $3,580,306.

Detailed financial information is included in the USAC quarterly filings (10 Q) with the SEC at UNITED STATES ANTIMONY CORP [UAMY] Filings | Quick10K (q10k.com).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.64 percent and weekly performance of 5.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 540.82K shares, UAMY reached to a volume of 432627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Antimony Corporation is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

UAMY stock trade performance evaluation

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.86. With this latest performance, UAMY shares gained by 7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.28 for United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4273, while it was recorded at 0.4015 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5945 for the last 200 days.

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.56 and a Gross Margin at +6.97. United States Antimony Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.25.

United States Antimony Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 9.90% of UAMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,847,775, which is approximately -5.707% of the company’s market cap and around 5.72% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,625,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.7 million in UAMY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.43 million in UAMY stock with ownership of nearly -26.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Antimony Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX:UAMY] by around 404,369 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,551,633 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 8,549,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,505,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAMY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 187,260 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 548,109 shares during the same period.