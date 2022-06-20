United Fire Group Inc. [UFCS] Revenue clocked in at $1.01 billion, up 40.45% YTD: What’s Next?

United Fire Group Inc. [NASDAQ: UFCS] jumped around 1.45 points on Friday, while shares priced at $32.57 at the close of the session, up 4.66%. The company report on May 20, 2022 that United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Director Elections to the Board of Directors Announced.

United Fire Group Inc. stock is now 40.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UFCS Stock saw the intraday high of $32.925 and lowest of $31.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.49, which means current price is +41.86% above from all time high which was touched on 06/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 77.04K shares, UFCS reached a trading volume of 389530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Fire Group Inc. [UFCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UFCS shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UFCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for United Fire Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for United Fire Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Fire Group Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for UFCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.56.

How has UFCS stock performed recently?

United Fire Group Inc. [UFCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.83. With this latest performance, UFCS shares gained by 3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UFCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.79 for United Fire Group Inc. [UFCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.72, while it was recorded at 31.72 for the last single week of trading, and 26.05 for the last 200 days.

United Fire Group Inc. [UFCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Fire Group Inc. [UFCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.38. United Fire Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73.

Earnings analysis for United Fire Group Inc. [UFCS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UFCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Fire Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for United Fire Group Inc. [UFCS]

There are presently around $509 million, or 63.00% of UFCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UFCS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,538,788, which is approximately 0.033% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,443,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.59 million in UFCS stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $57.47 million in UFCS stock with ownership of nearly -1.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in United Fire Group Inc. [NASDAQ:UFCS] by around 785,704 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 490,411 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 14,352,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,628,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UFCS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,784 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 86,884 shares during the same period.