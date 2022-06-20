U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] is 9.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

U.S. Energy Corp. [NASDAQ: USEG] traded at a low on 06/17/22, posting a -3.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.57. The company report on May 26, 2022 that U.S. Energy Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQCM: USEG) (“We”, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating in the Louisiana Energy Conference to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 1-3, 2022.

Ryan Smith, Chief Executive Officer, will host in person one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference and participate on a panel discussion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 219150 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of U.S. Energy Corp. stands at 9.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.84%.

The market cap for USEG stock reached $92.50 million, with 23.72 million shares outstanding and 3.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 508.47K shares, USEG reached a trading volume of 219150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USEG shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Global Hunter Securities have made an estimate for U.S. Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Global Hunter Securities dropped their target price from $5 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2012, representing the official price target for U.S. Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Energy Corp. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for USEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for USEG in the course of the last twelve months was 102.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.96. With this latest performance, USEG shares dropped by -9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.93 for U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 4.09 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.55 and a Gross Margin at +48.06. U.S. Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.79.

U.S. Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Energy Corp. go to 25.00%.

There are presently around $4 million, or 31.30% of USEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USEG stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 385,290, which is approximately 1620.045% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 212,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.76 million in USEG stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.34 million in USEG stock with ownership of nearly -0.233% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Energy Corp. [NASDAQ:USEG] by around 662,656 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 38,174 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 317,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,018,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USEG stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 224,023 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 16,000 shares during the same period.