TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA] Stock trading around $32.69 per share: What’s Next?

TravelCenters of America Inc. [NASDAQ: TA] price surged by 3.19 percent to reach at $1.01. The company report on June 9, 2022 that TravelCenters of America Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) announced the results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was held today, as follows:.

Lisa Harris Jones was re-elected as an Independent Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of stockholders’ votes cast for this Independent Director is as follows:.

A sum of 251347 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 116.35K shares. TravelCenters of America Inc. shares reached a high of $32.95 and dropped to a low of $31.49 until finishing in the latest session at $32.69.

The one-year TA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.12. The average equity rating for TA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TA shares is $60.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for TravelCenters of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for TravelCenters of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on TA stock. On November 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TA shares from 30 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TravelCenters of America Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.84.

TA Stock Performance Analysis:

TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, TA shares dropped by -5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.48 for TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.13, while it was recorded at 33.01 for the last single week of trading, and 45.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TravelCenters of America Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.66 and a Gross Margin at +20.28. TravelCenters of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.59.

TravelCenters of America Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

TA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TravelCenters of America Inc. go to 5.00%.

TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $329 million, or 69.00% of TA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TA stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,272,570, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 889,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.09 million in TA stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $25.59 million in TA stock with ownership of nearly 3.512% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TravelCenters of America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in TravelCenters of America Inc. [NASDAQ:TA] by around 1,182,519 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 604,113 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 8,284,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,071,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TA stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 464,307 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 264,586 shares during the same period.