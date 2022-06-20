The Liberty Braves Group [BATRA] stock Initiated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $35

The Liberty Braves Group [NASDAQ: BATRA] price surged by 0.72 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Formula 1® and SiriusXM Announce Multi-Year Extension.

SiriusXM will continue to air every FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP™ Race on SiriusXM radios and the SXM App through the 2024 season.

FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2022 airs live this Sunday, May 8.

A sum of 101615 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 72.54K shares. The Liberty Braves Group shares reached a high of $25.66 and dropped to a low of $25.05 until finishing in the latest session at $25.30.

The one-year BATRA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.13. The average equity rating for BATRA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Liberty Braves Group [BATRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BATRA shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BATRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for The Liberty Braves Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBN Securities raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2019, representing the official price target for The Liberty Braves Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Liberty Braves Group is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BATRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for BATRA in the course of the last twelve months was 368.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

BATRA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Liberty Braves Group [BATRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.73. With this latest performance, BATRA shares dropped by -3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.34 for The Liberty Braves Group [BATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.35, while it was recorded at 25.33 for the last single week of trading, and 27.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Liberty Braves Group Fundamentals:

The Liberty Braves Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

BATRA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BATRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Liberty Braves Group go to 45.10%.

The Liberty Braves Group [BATRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $214 million, or 82.60% of BATRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BATRA stocks are: GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL with ownership of 2,234,496, which is approximately 10.54% of the company’s market cap and around 3.71% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 710,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.98 million in BATRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.49 million in BATRA stock with ownership of nearly -1.746% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in The Liberty Braves Group [NASDAQ:BATRA] by around 511,752 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 278,722 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 7,666,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,456,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BATRA stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,367 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 49,048 shares during the same period.