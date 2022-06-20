The Hackett Group Inc. [HCKT] fell -11.40% so far this year. What now?

The Hackett Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HCKT] slipped around -0.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.19 at the close of the session, down -1.46%. The company report on May 17, 2022 that CIOs are Prepared for Likely Disruptive Scenarios in 2022, But Face Challenges with Skills Shortages and Enterprise Analytics.

Hackett’s 2022 Technology Key Issues Research Also Finds Unusually High Boosts Expected in Tech Budgets and Staffing.

Technology leaders are prepared to address the transition to virtual work and as-a-service deployment in 2022 – two of the most likely disruptive scenarios, according to new Technology Key Issues research from The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT). However, according to the research, they lack confidence in their ability to deal with several other issues, including persistent skill shortages and the ability to develop more mature enterprise analytics capabilities that can drive business value.

The Hackett Group Inc. stock is now -11.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HCKT Stock saw the intraday high of $18.75 and lowest of $18.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.78, which means current price is +7.51% above from all time high which was touched on 05/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 152.85K shares, HCKT reached a trading volume of 249261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Hackett Group Inc. [HCKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCKT shares is $28.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCKT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for The Hackett Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2019, representing the official price target for The Hackett Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $23, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on HCKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hackett Group Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCKT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has HCKT stock performed recently?

The Hackett Group Inc. [HCKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.43. With this latest performance, HCKT shares dropped by -8.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.35 for The Hackett Group Inc. [HCKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.79, while it was recorded at 18.68 for the last single week of trading, and 20.90 for the last 200 days.

The Hackett Group Inc. [HCKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Hackett Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for The Hackett Group Inc. [HCKT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hackett Group Inc. go to 15.50%.

Insider trade positions for The Hackett Group Inc. [HCKT]

There are presently around $440 million, or 79.00% of HCKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCKT stocks are: TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 2,758,521, which is approximately 3.347% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,941,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.31 million in HCKT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $29.31 million in HCKT stock with ownership of nearly 1.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hackett Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in The Hackett Group Inc. [NASDAQ:HCKT] by around 1,675,512 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 1,040,300 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 21,472,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,187,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCKT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,541 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 212,364 shares during the same period.