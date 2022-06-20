Telsey Advisory Group slashes price target on Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV] – find out why.

Torrid Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CURV] slipped around -0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.72 at the close of the session, down -2.07%.

Torrid Holdings Inc. stock is now -52.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CURV Stock saw the intraday high of $4.87 and lowest of $4.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.19, which means current price is +0.43% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 489.16K shares, CURV reached a trading volume of 249359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CURV shares is $9.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CURV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Torrid Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Torrid Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CURV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Torrid Holdings Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CURV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CURV in the course of the last twelve months was 14.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

How has CURV stock performed recently?

Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.75. With this latest performance, CURV shares dropped by -9.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.79% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CURV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.92 for Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.73, while it was recorded at 4.99 for the last single week of trading, and 10.86 for the last 200 days.

Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.55 and a Gross Margin at +40.58. Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.34.

Torrid Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CURV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Torrid Holdings Inc. go to 7.30%.

Insider trade positions for Torrid Holdings Inc. [CURV]

There are presently around $431 million, or 88.10% of CURV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CURV stocks are: SYCAMORE PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 82,351,986, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 2,427,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.46 million in CURV stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $4.48 million in CURV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Torrid Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Torrid Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CURV] by around 2,036,700 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 6,747,965 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 82,528,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,312,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CURV stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 723,985 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,820,410 shares during the same period.