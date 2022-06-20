Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS] Revenue clocked in at $520.50 million, down -33.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Tecnoglass Inc. [NYSE: TGLS] closed the trading session at $17.42 on 06/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.17, while the highest price level was $17.94. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Tecnoglass Announces Second Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend.

Tecnoglass, Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) (“Tecnoglass” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share, or $0.26 per share on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.49 percent and weekly performance of -9.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -32.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 203.63K shares, TGLS reached to a volume of 163253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGLS shares is $33.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Tecnoglass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Tecnoglass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Sidoti analysts kept a Neutral rating on TGLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tecnoglass Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGLS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

TGLS stock trade performance evaluation

Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.27. With this latest performance, TGLS shares dropped by -17.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.03 for Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.53, while it was recorded at 17.80 for the last single week of trading, and 24.00 for the last 200 days.

Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.93 and a Gross Margin at +40.06. Tecnoglass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.13.

Tecnoglass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tecnoglass Inc. go to 0.94%.

Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $201 million, or 25.80% of TGLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGLS stocks are: AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC with ownership of 2,704,895, which is approximately 23.768% of the company’s market cap and around 55.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 994,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.33 million in TGLS stocks shares; and PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $15.77 million in TGLS stock with ownership of nearly -32.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tecnoglass Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Tecnoglass Inc. [NYSE:TGLS] by around 2,484,372 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 1,727,616 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,308,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,520,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGLS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 572,561 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 189,359 shares during the same period.