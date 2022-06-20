Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] stock Initiated by Colliers Securities analyst, price target now $5.50

Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ: SUNW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.23% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.44%. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Sunworks to Conduct Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 15, 2022.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that it will conduct its annual meeting of stockholders at 9 a.m. MDT (11 a.m. EDT) on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The meeting will be held virtually, with no corresponding in-person event.

All stockholders accessing the virtual annual meeting should vote on the proposed matters before the meeting by proxy, as described in the Company’s proxy materials provided to stockholders. Further information may be found at www.proxyvote.com (please follow the instructions located on your proxy card to access the web site). All stockholders may submit questions in advance of the meeting beginning June 8, 2022 at https://app.saytechnologies.com/sunworks-inc-2022-annual.

Over the last 12 months, SUNW stock dropped by -80.84%. The one-year Sunworks Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.69. The average equity rating for SUNW stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.80 million, with 29.50 million shares outstanding and 28.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, SUNW stock reached a trading volume of 679132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUNW shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Sunworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunworks Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

SUNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.44. With this latest performance, SUNW shares dropped by -2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.07 for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8880, while it was recorded at 1.8380 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5998 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunworks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.72 and a Gross Margin at +38.33. Sunworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.77.

Sunworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

SUNW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunworks Inc. go to 10.00%.

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 17.40% of SUNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,035,805, which is approximately -14.375% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 603,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 million in SUNW stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.03 million in SUNW stock with ownership of nearly -48.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ:SUNW] by around 1,965,638 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 4,290,231 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 611,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,644,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUNW stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,293,672 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,852,686 shares during the same period.