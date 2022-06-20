Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR] moved down -0.49: Why It’s Important

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [NYSE: RGR] loss -0.49% on the last trading session, reaching $62.41 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Reports First Quarter Diluted Earnings of $1.70 Per Share and Declares Quarterly Dividend of 68¢ Per Share.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) announced today that for the first quarter of 2022 the Company reported net sales of $166.6 million and diluted earnings of $1.70 per share, compared with net sales of $184.4 million and diluted earnings of $2.16 per share in the first quarter of 2021.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 68¢ per share for the first quarter for stockholders of record as of May 16, 2022, payable on May 31, 2022. This dividend varies every quarter because the Company pays a percentage of earnings rather than a fixed amount per share. This dividend is approximately 40% of net income.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. represents 17.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.11 billion with the latest information. RGR stock price has been found in the range of $62.09 to $63.7701.

If compared to the average trading volume of 137.85K shares, RGR reached a trading volume of 164526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGR shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $80, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on RGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for RGR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

Trading performance analysis for RGR stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.88. With this latest performance, RGR shares dropped by -1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.92 for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.63, while it was recorded at 63.93 for the last single week of trading, and 70.33 for the last 200 days.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.78 and a Gross Margin at +38.26. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 38.73.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR]

There are presently around $773 million, or 72.20% of RGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,848,464, which is approximately 1.998% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,891,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.04 million in RGR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $64.95 million in RGR stock with ownership of nearly 0.99% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [NYSE:RGR] by around 958,604 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 550,102 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 10,875,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,383,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 116,260 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 191,699 shares during the same period.