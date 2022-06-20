Stephens lifts Heartland Financial USA Inc. [HTLF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Heartland Financial USA Inc. [NASDAQ: HTLF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.04% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.76%. The company report on June 7, 2022 that HTLF releases first DEI Annual Report.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today announced the release of its first annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) report, which highlights a collective commitment towards efforts to unlock and catalyze the potential of people around us.

“The goal of this year’s report was to interweave statistics and lived stories to bring awareness to the company’s DEI journey to date,” says Wendy Reynolds, HTLF Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. “Banking is a business based on people, trust and relationships. Our annual reporting on DEI initiatives and outcomes shines a light on our progress and illuminates areas where we can, and will, continue to improve.”.

Over the last 12 months, HTLF stock dropped by -14.14%. The one-year Heartland Financial USA Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.5. The average equity rating for HTLF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.75 billion, with 42.36 million shares outstanding and 38.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 117.87K shares, HTLF stock reached a trading volume of 291590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTLF shares is $58.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Heartland Financial USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Heartland Financial USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $49, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on HTLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heartland Financial USA Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTLF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.31.

Heartland Financial USA Inc. [HTLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, HTLF shares gained by 0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.88 for Heartland Financial USA Inc. [HTLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.02, while it was recorded at 41.73 for the last single week of trading, and 48.45 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heartland Financial USA Inc. [HTLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.09. Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heartland Financial USA Inc. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $1,111 million, or 63.80% of HTLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,429,584, which is approximately -2.289% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,028,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.12 million in HTLF stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $116.1 million in HTLF stock with ownership of nearly -2.694% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heartland Financial USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Heartland Financial USA Inc. [NASDAQ:HTLF] by around 1,867,742 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 1,238,829 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 23,562,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,669,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTLF stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 454,808 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 133,141 shares during the same period.