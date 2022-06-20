Steel Connect Inc. [STCN] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Steel Connect Inc. [NASDAQ: STCN] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.34 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Steel Connect Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Net revenue totaled $51.5 million, as compared to $49.4 million in the same period in the prior year.

Steel Connect Inc. stock is now -4.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STCN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.36 and lowest of $1.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.45, which means current price is +45.65% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 84.35K shares, STCN reached a trading volume of 188614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Steel Connect Inc. [STCN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steel Connect Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for STCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15.

How has STCN stock performed recently?

Steel Connect Inc. [STCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.74. With this latest performance, STCN shares gained by 12.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.09 for Steel Connect Inc. [STCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2601, while it was recorded at 1.3360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5035 for the last 200 days.

Steel Connect Inc. [STCN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steel Connect Inc. [STCN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.09 and a Gross Margin at +11.71. Steel Connect Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.23.

Return on Total Capital for STCN is now 2.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Steel Connect Inc. [STCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,028.58. Additionally, STCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6,543.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Steel Connect Inc. [STCN] managed to generate an average of -$14,228 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Steel Connect Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Steel Connect Inc. [STCN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STCN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steel Connect Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Steel Connect Inc. [STCN]

There are presently around $37 million, or 46.50% of STCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STCN stocks are: STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. with ownership of 18,182,705, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,199,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.95 million in STCN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.55 million in STCN stock with ownership of nearly -0.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Steel Connect Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Steel Connect Inc. [NASDAQ:STCN] by around 237,194 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,298,270 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 26,439,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,974,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STCN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,052 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,066,593 shares during the same period.