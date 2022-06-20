Sohu.com Limited [SOHU] Stock trading around $15.15 per share: What’s Next?

Sohu.com Limited [NASDAQ: SOHU] closed the trading session at $15.15 on 06/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.79, while the highest price level was $15.30. The company report on May 16, 2022 that SOHU.COM REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) (“Sohu” or the “Company”), China’s leading online media, video, and game business group, today reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.94 percent and weekly performance of 0.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 276.17K shares, SOHU reached to a volume of 338013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sohu.com Limited [SOHU]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sohu.com Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Sohu.com Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sohu.com Limited is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOHU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.78.

SOHU stock trade performance evaluation

Sohu.com Limited [SOHU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, SOHU shares gained by 5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOHU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.32 for Sohu.com Limited [SOHU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.30, while it was recorded at 15.02 for the last single week of trading, and 17.76 for the last 200 days.

Sohu.com Limited [SOHU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sohu.com Limited [SOHU] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.24 and a Gross Margin at +75.51. Sohu.com Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73.

Sohu.com Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sohu.com Limited [SOHU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOHU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sohu.com Limited go to 5.17%.

Sohu.com Limited [SOHU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $214 million, or 39.60% of SOHU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOHU stocks are: MACQUARIE GROUP LTD with ownership of 3,516,876, which is approximately -0.175% of the company’s market cap and around 29.13% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,832,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.76 million in SOHU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.57 million in SOHU stock with ownership of nearly 12.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sohu.com Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Sohu.com Limited [NASDAQ:SOHU] by around 1,004,213 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 2,159,381 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 10,939,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,102,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOHU stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,777 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,217,632 shares during the same period.