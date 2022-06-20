SkyWater Technology Inc. [SKYT] Stock trading around $6.87 per share: What’s Next?

SkyWater Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: SKYT] gained 4.41% on the last trading session, reaching $6.87 price per share at the time. The company report on June 9, 2022 that SkyWater Announces Availability of SRAM Memory Compiler for 90 nm Strategic Rad Hard by Process Offering.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Mobile Semiconductor provides IP for SkyWater’s customers developing strategic space, defense and high reliability programs.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced a new component of its RH90 IP ecosystem to enable 90 nm strategic rad-hard by process solutions for microelectronic devices used in harsh environments. Mobile Semiconductor will provide two static random-access memory (SRAM) compilers for SkyWater customers developing products on its maturing RH90 platform.

SkyWater Technology Inc. represents 39.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $265.18 million with the latest information. SKYT stock price has been found in the range of $6.55 to $6.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 200.11K shares, SKYT reached a trading volume of 163548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SkyWater Technology Inc. [SKYT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKYT shares is $9.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for SkyWater Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $27 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for SkyWater Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on SKYT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SkyWater Technology Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for SKYT stock

SkyWater Technology Inc. [SKYT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.28. With this latest performance, SKYT shares gained by 31.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.16 for SkyWater Technology Inc. [SKYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.61, while it was recorded at 6.97 for the last single week of trading, and 15.44 for the last 200 days.

SkyWater Technology Inc. [SKYT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SkyWater Technology Inc. [SKYT] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.73 and a Gross Margin at -4.59. SkyWater Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.13.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -165.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.25.

SkyWater Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

SkyWater Technology Inc. [SKYT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKYT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SkyWater Technology Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SkyWater Technology Inc. [SKYT]

There are presently around $40 million, or 15.70% of SKYT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKYT stocks are: EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC with ownership of 998,983, which is approximately 15.155% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST, holding 835,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.74 million in SKYT stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $4.84 million in SKYT stock with ownership of nearly -24.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SkyWater Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in SkyWater Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:SKYT] by around 553,056 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 1,614,172 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,666,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,833,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKYT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,311 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 344,480 shares during the same period.