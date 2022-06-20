Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. [SSD] stock Upgrade by Sidoti analyst, price target now $152

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. [NYSE: SSD] plunged by -$1.58 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $91.46 during the day while it closed the day at $88.72. The company report on April 25, 2022 that SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. stock has also loss -14.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SSD stock has declined by -25.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.59% and lost -36.20% year-on date.

The market cap for SSD stock reached $3.90 billion, with 43.18 million shares outstanding and 42.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 178.66K shares, SSD reached a trading volume of 543135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSD shares is $141.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $106 to $112, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on SSD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. is set at 3.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSD in the course of the last twelve months was 46.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. [SSD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.51. With this latest performance, SSD shares dropped by -12.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.53 for Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. [SSD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.64, while it was recorded at 95.36 for the last single week of trading, and 114.58 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. [SSD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.97. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.62.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. go to 5.00%.

There are presently around $3,434 million, or 91.40% of SSD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,860,295, which is approximately -0.178% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,191,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $371.91 million in SSD stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $324.55 million in SSD stock with ownership of nearly -3.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. [NYSE:SSD] by around 1,633,659 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 2,601,705 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 34,468,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,704,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSD stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 418,766 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 153,713 shares during the same period.