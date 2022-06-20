Sidoti slashes price target on Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. [SWM] – find out why.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. [NYSE: SWM] plunged by -$0.69 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $25.21 during the day while it closed the day at $24.20. The company report on June 10, 2022 that SWM TO PARTICIPATE IN SIDOTI SUMMER 2022 VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (“SWM” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SWM) announced today that the Company is scheduled to participate in the Sidoti Summer 2022 Virtual Investor Conference.

The presentation will be on Thursday, June 16, beginning at 9:15 am E.T. The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed using the following link https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_V50Ntx4JTpe9plscOtXzoA or through the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.swmintl.com.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. stock has also loss -13.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWM stock has declined by -20.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.02% and lost -19.06% year-on date.

The market cap for SWM stock reached $778.03 million, with 31.16 million shares outstanding and 30.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 270.86K shares, SWM reached a trading volume of 386289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. [SWM]:

Sidoti have made an estimate for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Drexel Hamilton raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2016, representing the official price target for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

SWM stock trade performance evaluation

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. [SWM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.48. With this latest performance, SWM shares dropped by -13.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.18 for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. [SWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.64, while it was recorded at 26.10 for the last single week of trading, and 30.61 for the last 200 days.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. [SWM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. [SWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +23.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.38.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. [SWM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. go to 5.00%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. [SWM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $654 million, or 89.40% of SWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,017,304, which is approximately 0.398% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,695,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.42 million in SWM stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $46.24 million in SWM stock with ownership of nearly -1.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. [NYSE:SWM] by around 1,838,146 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 1,907,184 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 23,271,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,016,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWM stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 845,985 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 461,244 shares during the same period.