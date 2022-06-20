Seven Hills Realty Trust [SEVN] moved up 5.65: Why It’s Important

Seven Hills Realty Trust [NASDAQ: SEVN] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.04 during the day while it closed the day at $11.04. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Seven Hills Realty Trust Closes $31.5 Million Bridge Loan to Finance the Acquisition of Summit Apartments in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) today announced the closing of a $31.5 million first mortgage floating-rate bridge loan to finance the acquisition and repositioning of Summit Apartments, a 154-unit multifamily property located at 29925-30205 Summit Drive in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

An initial advance of approximately $28.5 million was funded at closing with future advances of up to $3.0 million available for capital expenditures. The loan is structured with a three-year initial term and two one-year extension options, subject to the borrower meeting certain requirements. SEVN’s manager, Tremont Realty Capital, was introduced to the transaction by Q10|Lutz Financial Services, which advised the joint venture sponsorship between Andover Real Estate Partners and M Group, LLC.

Seven Hills Realty Trust stock has also gained 0.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SEVN stock has declined by -3.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.13% and gained 6.36% year-on date.

The market cap for SEVN stock reached $152.46 million, with 14.51 million shares outstanding and 11.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.54K shares, SEVN reached a trading volume of 118637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seven Hills Realty Trust is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

Seven Hills Realty Trust [SEVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, SEVN shares gained by 2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.53 for Seven Hills Realty Trust [SEVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.95, while it was recorded at 10.67 for the last single week of trading, and 10.80 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seven Hills Realty Trust [SEVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +77.94 and a Gross Margin at +86.60. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +69.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.19.

There are presently around $29 million, or 18.20% of SEVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEVN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 723,777, which is approximately 13.402% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 537,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.94 million in SEVN stocks shares; and BULLDOG INVESTORS, LLP, currently with $3.04 million in SEVN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seven Hills Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Seven Hills Realty Trust [NASDAQ:SEVN] by around 351,166 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 844,393 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,386,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,582,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEVN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 126,302 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 831,309 shares during the same period.