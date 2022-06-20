ScanSource Inc. [SCSC] Is Currently -1.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ScanSource Inc. [NASDAQ: SCSC] loss -1.20% on the last trading session, reaching $31.39 price per share at the time. The company report on June 15, 2022 that ScanSource to Present and Host Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, announced Steve Jones, Chief Financial Officer, and John Eldh, President, will be available for investor meetings at the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. ScanSource’s presentation is scheduled to be available starting at 6:00 am ET on June 22nd and will be accessible through the conference website, www.IDEASconferences.com, and in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.scansource.com.

An investor presentation that will be used at the conference and investor meetings is posted in the Investor Relations section of the ScanSource, Inc. website, www.scansource.com.

ScanSource Inc. represents 25.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $801.70 million with the latest information. SCSC stock price has been found in the range of $31.125 to $31.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 125.84K shares, SCSC reached a trading volume of 483941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ScanSource Inc. [SCSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCSC shares is $44.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for ScanSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2019, representing the official price target for ScanSource Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ScanSource Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCSC in the course of the last twelve months was 54.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for SCSC stock

ScanSource Inc. [SCSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.40. With this latest performance, SCSC shares dropped by -19.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.71 for ScanSource Inc. [SCSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.66, while it was recorded at 33.23 for the last single week of trading, and 34.68 for the last 200 days.

ScanSource Inc. [SCSC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ScanSource Inc. [SCSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.34 and a Gross Margin at +10.11. ScanSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.44.

Return on Total Capital for SCSC is now 8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ScanSource Inc. [SCSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.43. Additionally, SCSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ScanSource Inc. [SCSC] managed to generate an average of $20,631 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.87.ScanSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ScanSource Inc. [SCSC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ScanSource Inc. go to 14.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ScanSource Inc. [SCSC]

There are presently around $781 million, or 99.22% of SCSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCSC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,890,792, which is approximately -0.158% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,903,241 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.13 million in SCSC stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $66.91 million in SCSC stock with ownership of nearly 0.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ScanSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in ScanSource Inc. [NASDAQ:SCSC] by around 1,320,551 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 1,045,066 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 22,499,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,865,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCSC stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 388,904 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 98,750 shares during the same period.