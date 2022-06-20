Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] fell -70.51% so far this year. What now?

Rockwell Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: RMTI] gained 1.53% or 0.02 points to close at $1.33 with a heavy trading volume of 87454 shares. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Rockwell Medical Closes $15 Million Financing from Leading Healthcare Investor.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) has closed the previously announced $15 Million in financing, consisting of $12 Million in a Registered Direct Offering, and $3 Million in a private investment in public equity (PIPE), both priced at-market, with Armistice Master Fund Ltd. The closing occurred on June 2, 2022.

“We are pleased to work again with Armistice, a leading institutional investor in life science companies, as the sole investor in this financing. Our plan includes both advancing our Ferric Pyrophosphate Citrate (FPC) development programs and improving our dialysis business. We are reengineering our concentrates business for revenue growth and improved margins. In addition, we are preparing to conduct our Phase 2 clinical trial of FPC in home infusion patients, pending submission of additional CMC data in support of FDA clearance to start this trial,” said Russell Ellison, M.D., M.Sc., President and CEO. “The growth trend toward medical care at home is significant and the global IV iron market exceeds $1 billion annually. We believe that FPC is uniquely positioned, with the potential to be the future standard of care for patients with iron deficiency anemia who are receiving infusion therapy at home. With this funding secured, we have strengthened the ability to execute our business plan and generate important clinical data and business milestones.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.30, the shares rose to $1.45 and dropped to $1.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RMTI points out that the company has recorded -69.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 63.12K shares, RMTI reached to a volume of 87454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMTI shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Rockwell Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Rockwell Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockwell Medical Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for RMTI stock

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.99. With this latest performance, RMTI shares dropped by -32.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.75 for Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6966, while it was recorded at 1.3300 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4804 for the last 200 days.

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.98 and a Gross Margin at -3.91. Rockwell Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.73.

Rockwell Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rockwell Medical Inc. go to 38.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 25.70% of RMTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMTI stocks are: RICHMOND BROTHERS, INC. with ownership of 627,045, which is approximately -1.798% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 375,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.5 million in RMTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.36 million in RMTI stock with ownership of nearly -15.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rockwell Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Rockwell Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:RMTI] by around 159,903 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 142,687 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 1,450,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,752,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMTI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,180 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 64,779 shares during the same period.