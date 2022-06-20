Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL] moved down -1.52: Why It’s Important

Richardson Electronics Ltd. [NASDAQ: RELL] closed the trading session at $14.26 on 06/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.0998, while the highest price level was $14.64. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies Participating in IMS2022 Conference.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today its Power & Microwave Technologies group will be participating in the International Microwave Symposium (IMS2022) conference in Denver, Colorado, June 21-23, 2022.

This annual event is the world’s largest gathering of RF and Microwave professionals and the most important forum for the latest research advances and practices in the field. Experts will present the latest research, developments, and insights on topics such as 5G, as well as an industrial showcase and, new this year, a systems forum for the latest in telecom, radar and space applications.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.47 percent and weekly performance of -3.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 82.44K shares, RELL reached to a volume of 102681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL]:

Feltl & Co. have made an estimate for Richardson Electronics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2007.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Richardson Electronics Ltd. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for RELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27.

RELL stock trade performance evaluation

Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, RELL shares gained by 5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.25 for Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.05, while it was recorded at 14.21 for the last single week of trading, and 11.99 for the last 200 days.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.64 and a Gross Margin at +33.25. Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.94.

Return on Total Capital for RELL is now 2.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.99. Additionally, RELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL] managed to generate an average of $4,086 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Richardson Electronics Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $79 million, or 54.50% of RELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RELL stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 1,028,375, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 922,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.16 million in RELL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $12.13 million in RELL stock with ownership of nearly 3.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Richardson Electronics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Richardson Electronics Ltd. [NASDAQ:RELL] by around 445,317 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 153,011 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 4,946,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,544,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RELL stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 171,656 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 39,597 shares during the same period.