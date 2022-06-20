Piper Sandler slashes price target on Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [ALEX] – find out why.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [NYSE: ALEX] closed the trading session at $17.82 on 06/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.55, while the highest price level was $18.08. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Alexander & Baldwin to Participate in Nareit’s REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) (A&B) announced today that its management team will participate in Nareit’s REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference in New York. A&B will present an overview of its business and operations, followed by a question and answer session.

Alexander & Baldwin PresentationDate: Wednesday, June 8, 2022Time: 3:30 p.m. ― 4:00 p.m. Eastern TimeWebcast Link: Alexander & Baldwin Presentation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.98 percent and weekly performance of -7.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 373.22K shares, ALEX reached to a volume of 540196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [ALEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALEX shares is $27.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Alexander & Baldwin Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Alexander & Baldwin Inc. stock. On March 31, 2015, analysts increased their price target for ALEX shares from 60 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alexander & Baldwin Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALEX in the course of the last twelve months was 29.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

ALEX stock trade performance evaluation

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [ALEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.38. With this latest performance, ALEX shares dropped by -14.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.01 for Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [ALEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.81, while it was recorded at 18.10 for the last single week of trading, and 22.81 for the last 200 days.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [ALEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [ALEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.33 and a Gross Margin at +46.30. Alexander & Baldwin Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.85.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [ALEX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alexander & Baldwin Inc. go to 20.00%.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [ALEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,120 million, or 88.50% of ALEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,564,768, which is approximately -1.993% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,513,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.18 million in ALEX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $71.76 million in ALEX stock with ownership of nearly 14.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. [NYSE:ALEX] by around 2,895,012 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 3,512,380 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 56,467,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,875,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALEX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 826,956 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,530,273 shares during the same period.