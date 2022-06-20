Piper Sandler Companies [PIPR] fell -35.50% so far this year. What now?

Piper Sandler Companies [NYSE: PIPR] price surged by 1.95 percent to reach at $2.14. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Piper Sandler Expands Consumer Equity Research Group with Addition of Edward Yruma.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Edward Yruma as a managing director and senior research analyst covering global lifestyle brands with a focus on retail & digital disruptors. He will be based in the firm’s New York office.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Yruma served as a managing director at KeyBanc Capital Markets for 13 years where he led the internet/media pod and covered internet/e-commerce and softlines. Prior to that he spent eight years with J.P. Morgan in investment banking and as a senior research analyst covering business and consumer services. Yruma earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan. He currently serves on the board of the Retail Marketing Society.

A sum of 163518 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 134.10K shares. Piper Sandler Companies shares reached a high of $113.06 and dropped to a low of $109.58 until finishing in the latest session at $111.64.

The one-year PIPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.46. The average equity rating for PIPR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Piper Sandler Companies [PIPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIPR shares is $151.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Piper Sandler Companies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Piper Sandler Companies stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on PIPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Piper Sandler Companies is set at 4.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for PIPR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.02.

PIPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Piper Sandler Companies [PIPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, PIPR shares dropped by -6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.11 for Piper Sandler Companies [PIPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.45, while it was recorded at 112.59 for the last single week of trading, and 146.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Piper Sandler Companies Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Piper Sandler Companies [PIPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.39 and a Gross Margin at +92.74. Piper Sandler Companies’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.05.

PIPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PIPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Piper Sandler Companies go to 10.00%.

Piper Sandler Companies [PIPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,347 million, or 69.70% of PIPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIPR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,494,228, which is approximately 0.461% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,778,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.52 million in PIPR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $60.84 million in PIPR stock with ownership of nearly -0.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Piper Sandler Companies stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Piper Sandler Companies [NYSE:PIPR] by around 707,457 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 528,474 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 10,829,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,065,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIPR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 129,596 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 84,004 shares during the same period.