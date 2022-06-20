PFSweb Inc. [PFSW] Stock trading around $12.23 per share: What’s Next?

PFSweb Inc. [NASDAQ: PFSW] gained 1.92% or 0.23 points to close at $12.23 with a heavy trading volume of 117988 shares. The company report on June 13, 2022 that PFSweb Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

First Quarter 2022 10-Q Filing Makes the Company Compliant with its SEC and Nasdaq Financial Reporting Obligations.

Revenue Growth Driven by New Client Contributions and Continued Strong Fulfillment Demand Within Existing Client Base.

It opened the trading session at $12.01, the shares rose to $12.37 and dropped to $11.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PFSW points out that the company has recorded -3.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -73.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 103.08K shares, PFSW reached to a volume of 117988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PFSweb Inc. [PFSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFSW shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFSW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for PFSweb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2019, representing the official price target for PFSweb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while Needham kept a Buy rating on PFSW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PFSweb Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.97.

Trading performance analysis for PFSW stock

PFSweb Inc. [PFSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, PFSW shares dropped by -2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.94 for PFSweb Inc. [PFSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.07, while it was recorded at 12.07 for the last single week of trading, and 12.27 for the last 200 days.

PFSweb Inc. [PFSW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PFSweb Inc. [PFSW] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.90 and a Gross Margin at +18.12. PFSweb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.05.

PFSweb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

PFSweb Inc. [PFSW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFSW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFSweb Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PFSweb Inc. [PFSW]

There are presently around $186 million, or 63.90% of PFSW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFSW stocks are: MADISON AVENUE PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 2,417,438, which is approximately 47.769% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 1,965,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.03 million in PFSW stocks shares; and NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $12.23 million in PFSW stock with ownership of nearly 23.941% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PFSweb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in PFSweb Inc. [NASDAQ:PFSW] by around 2,248,772 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,859,507 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 11,077,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,185,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFSW stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 807,459 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 237,776 shares during the same period.