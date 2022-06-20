OSI Systems Inc. [OSIS] stock Initiated by Imperial Capital analyst, price target now $140

OSI Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: OSIS] loss -0.28% on the last trading session, reaching $80.84 price per share at the time.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

OSI Systems Inc. represents 17.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.38 billion with the latest information. OSIS stock price has been found in the range of $80.32 to $83.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 91.35K shares, OSIS reached a trading volume of 334524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OSI Systems Inc. [OSIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSIS shares is $118.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for OSI Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for OSI Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $103, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on OSIS stock. On August 24, 2018, analysts increased their price target for OSIS shares from 81 to 92.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OSI Systems Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSIS in the course of the last twelve months was 39.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for OSIS stock

OSI Systems Inc. [OSIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, OSIS shares dropped by -2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.57 for OSI Systems Inc. [OSIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.58, while it was recorded at 82.70 for the last single week of trading, and 87.61 for the last 200 days.

OSI Systems Inc. [OSIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OSI Systems Inc. [OSIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.09 and a Gross Margin at +36.61. OSI Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.46.

Return on Total Capital for OSIS is now 13.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OSI Systems Inc. [OSIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.06. Additionally, OSIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OSI Systems Inc. [OSIS] managed to generate an average of $10,925 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.OSI Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

OSI Systems Inc. [OSIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSI Systems Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at OSI Systems Inc. [OSIS]

There are presently around $1,294 million, or 97.20% of OSIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,412,013, which is approximately -0.732% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,877,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.74 million in OSIS stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $142.79 million in OSIS stock with ownership of nearly -3.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OSI Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in OSI Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:OSIS] by around 472,281 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 1,132,838 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 14,398,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,003,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSIS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,573 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 273,969 shares during the same period.