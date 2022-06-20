NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] fell -38.62% so far this year. What now?

NETGEAR Inc. [NASDAQ: NTGR] traded at a high on 06/17/22, posting a 1.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.93. The company report on April 27, 2022 that NETGEAR® Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Reached 627,000 Paid Subscribers for 30.4% Growth Year over Year.

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative networking and Internet connected products to consumers and businesses, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended April 3, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 386230 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NETGEAR Inc. stands at 3.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.71%.

The market cap for NTGR stock reached $509.21 million, with 29.35 million shares outstanding and 27.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 228.59K shares, NTGR reached a trading volume of 386230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTGR shares is $24.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BWS Financial have made an estimate for NETGEAR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for NETGEAR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while BWS Financial analysts kept a Buy rating on NTGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NETGEAR Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.29.

How has NTGR stock performed recently?

NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.71. With this latest performance, NTGR shares dropped by -7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.26 for NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.41, while it was recorded at 17.82 for the last single week of trading, and 26.67 for the last 200 days.

NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NETGEAR Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR]

There are presently around $502 million, or 99.60% of NTGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,588,137, which is approximately 3.05% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,239,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.09 million in NTGR stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $51.6 million in NTGR stock with ownership of nearly 1.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in NETGEAR Inc. [NASDAQ:NTGR] by around 1,937,843 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 2,266,091 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 23,795,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,999,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTGR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 216,380 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 577,252 shares during the same period.