Morningstar Inc. [MORN] stock Downgrade by Keefe Bruyette analyst, price target now $40

Morningstar Inc. [NASDAQ: MORN] surged by $4.8 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $229.99 during the day while it closed the day at $228.40. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Morningstar Investor Connects Individual Investors’ Portfolio Management to Morningstar Research.

New Morningstar InvestorSM to replace Morningstar Premium web offering; new investment research platform creates powerful, personalized connection between portfolios and market research.

Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced the launch of Morningstar InvestorSM, an enhanced investment research experience for all individual investors, which will replace Morningstar Premium. Recognizing the complexities that many individuals and families have with their investment portfolios, the platform delivers a more powerful connection between an individual’s portfolio and Morningstar’s leading data, research, and ratings. Morningstar Investor makes it easier for investors to understand what they own, monitor the market, and personalize their investment strategies.

Morningstar Inc. stock has also loss -0.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MORN stock has declined by -19.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.86% and lost -33.21% year-on date.

The market cap for MORN stock reached $9.55 billion, with 43.00 million shares outstanding and 25.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 149.31K shares, MORN reached a trading volume of 190247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morningstar Inc. [MORN]:

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Morningstar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2008. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2008, representing the official price target for Morningstar Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morningstar Inc. is set at 9.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MORN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for MORN in the course of the last twelve months was 38.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MORN stock trade performance evaluation

Morningstar Inc. [MORN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, MORN shares dropped by -1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MORN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.59 for Morningstar Inc. [MORN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 251.90, while it was recorded at 228.00 for the last single week of trading, and 282.60 for the last 200 days.

Morningstar Inc. [MORN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morningstar Inc. [MORN] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.75 and a Gross Margin at +51.86. Morningstar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.95.

Morningstar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morningstar Inc. [MORN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MORN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morningstar Inc. go to 16.00%.

Morningstar Inc. [MORN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,369 million, or 56.70% of MORN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MORN stocks are: SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 4,137,319, which is approximately -14.7% of the company’s market cap and around 29.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,403,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $548.89 million in MORN stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $308.9 million in MORN stock with ownership of nearly 866.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morningstar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Morningstar Inc. [NASDAQ:MORN] by around 2,207,489 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 1,843,893 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 19,456,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,508,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MORN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 235,581 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 200,363 shares during the same period.