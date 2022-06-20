Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Teledyne Technologies Incorporated [TDY] – find out why.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated [NYSE: TDY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.64% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.94%. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Teledyne FLIR Defense Delivering 127 Unmanned Ground Vehicles to German Army.

New PackBot robots provide German armed forces with multiple mission capabilities as European security moves to the fore.

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced today at Eurosatory that it is completing deliveries of 127 PackBot® 525 unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) to the German Army (Deutsches Heer).

Over the last 12 months, TDY stock dropped by -17.15%. The one-year Teledyne Technologies Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.34. The average equity rating for TDY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.52 billion, with 46.70 million shares outstanding and 46.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 323.22K shares, TDY stock reached a trading volume of 433923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teledyne Technologies Incorporated [TDY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDY shares is $525.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $447, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on TDY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is set at 12.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDY in the course of the last twelve months was 43.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TDY Stock Performance Analysis:

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated [TDY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.94. With this latest performance, TDY shares dropped by -10.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.62 for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated [TDY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 419.23, while it was recorded at 361.97 for the last single week of trading, and 430.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated [TDY] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.07 and a Gross Margin at +38.98. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.56.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

TDY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated go to 23.27%.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated [TDY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,698 million, or 93.40% of TDY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 6,221,231, which is approximately 4.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,098,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in TDY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.39 billion in TDY stock with ownership of nearly 2.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated [NYSE:TDY] by around 2,810,204 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 2,184,174 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 36,958,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,953,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDY stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 632,288 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 739,105 shares during the same period.