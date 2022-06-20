Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] stock Downgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $2.50

Metacrine Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCR] closed the trading session at $0.47 on 06/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4437, while the highest price level was $0.4899. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Metacrine Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases, today reported its first-quarter 2022 financial results and provided a business update.

Metacrine announced today that it has engaged a strategic financial advisor and initiated a review of strategic alternatives with the goal of maximizing shareholder value. Potential strategic alternatives to be explored and evaluated may include a merger, sale, or other business combination, a strategic partnership with one or more parties, or the licensing, sale or divestiture of its programs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.29 percent and weekly performance of -2.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -71.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, MTCR reached to a volume of 334587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCR shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Metacrine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $14 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Metacrine Inc. stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MTCR shares from 19 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metacrine Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

MTCR stock trade performance evaluation

Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, MTCR shares gained by 11.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4765, while it was recorded at 0.4605 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1799 for the last 200 days.

Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Metacrine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 19.00% of MTCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCR stocks are: ARCH VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,940,503, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 924,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in MTCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.2 million in MTCR stock with ownership of nearly 0.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Metacrine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Metacrine Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCR] by around 3,699,697 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 715,322 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,871,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,286,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,360,183 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 473,430 shares during the same period.