MediWound Ltd. [MDWD] Stock trading around $1.36 per share: What’s Next?

MediWound Ltd. [NASDAQ: MDWD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -25.68%. The company report on May 17, 2022 that MediWound Announces CEO Transition.

Ofer Gonen, current Board member and CEO of Clal Biotechnology Industries Ltd., appointed as New CEO – Effective June 30.

Will replace current CEO Sharon Malka, who will join the Board of Directors.

Over the last 12 months, MDWD stock dropped by -71.67%. The one-year MediWound Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.24. The average equity rating for MDWD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.10 million, with 28.73 million shares outstanding and 20.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 92.90K shares, MDWD stock reached a trading volume of 141184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MediWound Ltd. [MDWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDWD shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for MediWound Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2016, representing the official price target for MediWound Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MediWound Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.43.

MDWD Stock Performance Analysis:

MediWound Ltd. [MDWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.68. With this latest performance, MDWD shares dropped by -24.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.67 for MediWound Ltd. [MDWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9155, while it was recorded at 1.5260 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5482 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MediWound Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MediWound Ltd. [MDWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.22 and a Gross Margin at +34.24. MediWound Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,007.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.34.

MediWound Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

MediWound Ltd. [MDWD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 8.40% of MDWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDWD stocks are: UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. with ownership of 478,547, which is approximately 0.483% of the company’s market cap and around 40.40% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 474,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.65 million in MDWD stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.62 million in MDWD stock with ownership of nearly -0.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MediWound Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in MediWound Ltd. [NASDAQ:MDWD] by around 396,820 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,284,667 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,086,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,768,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDWD stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,291 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 50,862 shares during the same period.