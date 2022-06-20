Market cap of Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] reaches 78.69M – now what?

Wrap Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WRAP] price plunged by -0.52 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Wrap Announces Endorsement from the National De-escalation Training Center for its BolaWrap Technology.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced an official endorsement from the National De-escalation Training Center (NDTC) for the Company’s BolaWrap Remote Restraint technology.

The NDTC is the nation’s recognized leader in situational de-escalation and use-of-force incidents in law enforcement. Their vision is to create the opportunity for positive outcomes during police-citizen interactions.

A sum of 433662 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 200.07K shares. Wrap Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $2.10 and dropped to a low of $1.91 until finishing in the latest session at $1.91.

The one-year WRAP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.38. The average equity rating for WRAP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRAP shares is $3.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Wrap Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Wrap Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on WRAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wrap Technologies Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

WRAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.48. With this latest performance, WRAP shares dropped by -15.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.65 for Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3956, while it was recorded at 1.9600 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8425 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wrap Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -307.26 and a Gross Margin at +35.48. Wrap Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -316.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.54.

Wrap Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.30.

Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 13.70% of WRAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,058,637, which is approximately 1.655% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; US BANCORP DE, holding 501,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.96 million in WRAP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.93 million in WRAP stock with ownership of nearly 0.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wrap Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Wrap Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:WRAP] by around 726,496 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,229,445 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 3,504,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,460,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRAP stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 419,191 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 604,402 shares during the same period.