Market cap of Tompkins Financial Corporation [TMP] reaches 1.00B – now what?

Tompkins Financial Corporation [AMEX: TMP] closed the trading session at $69.75 on 06/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $69.19, while the highest price level was $70.45. The company report on April 29, 2022 that Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend.

Tompkins Financial Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors approved payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share, payable on May 16, 2022, to common shareholders of record on May 10, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.55 percent and weekly performance of -1.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 46.00K shares, TMP reached to a volume of 102509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tompkins Financial Corporation [TMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMP shares is $79.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Tompkins Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2016, representing the official price target for Tompkins Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tompkins Financial Corporation is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.82.

TMP stock trade performance evaluation

Tompkins Financial Corporation [TMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, TMP shares dropped by -3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.79 for Tompkins Financial Corporation [TMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.18, while it was recorded at 69.88 for the last single week of trading, and 79.08 for the last 200 days.

Tompkins Financial Corporation [TMP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tompkins Financial Corporation [TMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.79. Tompkins Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tompkins Financial Corporation [TMP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tompkins Financial Corporation go to 8.00%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation [TMP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $633 million, or 63.40% of TMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,010,989, which is approximately -0.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,436,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.16 million in TMP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $92.25 million in TMP stock with ownership of nearly 3.233% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tompkins Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Tompkins Financial Corporation [AMEX:TMP] by around 1,183,317 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 141,964 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 7,749,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,074,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,135 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 49,124 shares during the same period.