Market cap of Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [TALS] reaches 328.38M – now what?

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TALS] gained 0.76% or 0.06 points to close at $7.98 with a heavy trading volume of 87512 shares. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Talaris Therapeutics Presents Additional Phase 2 Data and Analyses at American Transplant Congress 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Real-world, retrospective analysis of Phase 2 patients versus matched controls finds FCR001-treated patients have improved kidney function and fewer cardiometabolic complications than patients on immunosuppression after 5 years.

In long-term follow up of Phase 2 patients, all patients originally weaned off IS have continued to remain off IS without rejecting their donated kidney.

It opened the trading session at $7.80, the shares rose to $8.50 and dropped to $7.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TALS points out that the company has recorded -38.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 48.40K shares, TALS reached to a volume of 87512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [TALS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALS shares is $22.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.92 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48.

Trading performance analysis for TALS stock

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [TALS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, TALS shares gained by 5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.22 for Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [TALS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.84, while it was recorded at 7.97 for the last single week of trading, and 11.19 for the last 200 days.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [TALS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.67.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.30 and a Current Ratio set at 28.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [TALS]

There are presently around $235 million, or 71.20% of TALS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TALS stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 8,089,315, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, holding 3,289,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.25 million in TALS stocks shares; and QIMING U.S. VENTURES MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $23.4 million in TALS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Talaris Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TALS] by around 500,393 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 670,484 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 28,257,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,428,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TALS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 332,147 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 501,396 shares during the same period.