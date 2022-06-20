Market cap of PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB] reaches 41.90M – now what?

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: PMCB] jumped around 0.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.14 at the close of the session, up 5.94%. The company report on June 15, 2022 that PharmaCyte Biotech Issues Follow-Up Response to Iroquois Capital’s Second Letter on June 9 and Reiterates Commitment to Increasing Shareholder Value.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) (PharmaCyte), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes and malignant ascites using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box®, today issued the following statement in response to the second letter issued by Iroquois Capital (Iroquois) on June 9, 2022:.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. stock is now -14.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PMCB Stock saw the intraday high of $2.14 and lowest of $1.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.45, which means current price is +19.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 448.37K shares, PMCB reached a trading volume of 162388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42.

How has PMCB stock performed recently?

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, PMCB shares dropped by -4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PMCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.43 for PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.18, while it was recorded at 2.06 for the last single week of trading, and 2.50 for the last 200 days.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PMCB is now -60.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.76. Additionally, PMCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB] managed to generate an average of -$887,809 per employee.PharmaCyte Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 141.60 and a Current Ratio set at 141.60.

Insider trade positions for PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB]

There are presently around $8 million, or 23.80% of PMCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PMCB stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,275,468, which is approximately 4.733% of the company’s market cap and around 3.76% of the total institutional ownership; SHAY CAPITAL LLC, holding 944,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 million in PMCB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.31 million in PMCB stock with ownership of nearly 0.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:PMCB] by around 609,284 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 239,936 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,990,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,840,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PMCB stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 127,451 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 217,883 shares during the same period.