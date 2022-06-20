Market cap of Inogen Inc. [INGN] reaches 542.48M – now what?

Inogen Inc. [NASDAQ: INGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.92% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.23%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Inogen Names Agnes Lee as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Planning.

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced the appointment of Agnes Lee to the position of Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Planning, effective May 23, 2022.

Nabil Shabshab, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am excited to welcome Agnes to the Inogen team as we continue to strengthen our strategic planning capabilities, further execute against our growth initiatives and communicate our strategy internally and externally, all with the overarching goal of transforming Inogen and driving shareholder value. Agnes brings extensive medical technology and life sciences experience and has an excellent track record in effective engagement with shareholders and analysts.”.

Over the last 12 months, INGN stock dropped by -62.76%. The one-year Inogen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.52. The average equity rating for INGN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $542.48 million, with 22.75 million shares outstanding and 22.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 162.92K shares, INGN stock reached a trading volume of 291233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inogen Inc. [INGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INGN shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Inogen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Inogen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inogen Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for INGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.27.

INGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Inogen Inc. [INGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.23. With this latest performance, INGN shares gained by 1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.38 for Inogen Inc. [INGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.20, while it was recorded at 24.19 for the last single week of trading, and 33.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inogen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inogen Inc. [INGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.58 and a Gross Margin at +51.86. Inogen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.33.

Inogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Inogen Inc. [INGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $560 million, or 97.54% of INGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INGN stocks are: BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,001,932, which is approximately -1.891% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,352,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.57 million in INGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $63.95 million in INGN stock with ownership of nearly 1.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inogen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Inogen Inc. [NASDAQ:INGN] by around 2,347,829 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 1,756,089 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 18,369,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,473,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INGN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 178,041 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,014,963 shares during the same period.