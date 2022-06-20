Market cap of Hanger Inc. [HNGR] reaches 554.95M – now what?

Hanger Inc. [NYSE: HNGR] traded at a high on 06/17/22, posting a 2.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.52. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Hanger to Present at the Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference.

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care services and solutions, announced today that members of its management team will participate in presentations and meetings at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference taking place June 8-10, 2022.

Members of Hanger management will participate in a presentation scheduled for Thursday, June 9, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time. The conference presentation and replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.hanger.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 219186 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hanger Inc. stands at 4.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.11%.

The market cap for HNGR stock reached $554.95 million, with 38.80 million shares outstanding and 37.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 105.85K shares, HNGR reached a trading volume of 219186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HNGR shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HNGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanger Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for HNGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for HNGR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Hanger Inc. [HNGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, HNGR shares dropped by -8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HNGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.52 for Hanger Inc. [HNGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.28, while it was recorded at 14.28 for the last single week of trading, and 18.27 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanger Inc. [HNGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.81 and a Gross Margin at +20.03. Hanger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.08.

Hanger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HNGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanger Inc. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $543 million, or 97.81% of HNGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HNGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,182,511, which is approximately 0.397% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 4,132,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.01 million in HNGR stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $56.25 million in HNGR stock with ownership of nearly -3.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanger Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Hanger Inc. [NYSE:HNGR] by around 2,113,871 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 964,408 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 34,301,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,380,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HNGR stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,185,015 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 113,478 shares during the same period.