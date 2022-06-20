Market cap of Enservco Corporation [ENSV] reaches 28.20M – now what?

Enservco Corporation [AMEX: ENSV] closed the trading session at $2.38 on 06/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.25, while the highest price level was $2.47. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Enservco Corporation Appoints Mark K. Patterson Chief Financial Officer.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today announced that Mark K. Patterson has been appointed Chief Financial Officer effective April 22, 2022. He succeeds the departing Marjorie Hargrave.

Patterson, who joined Enservco recently as Senior Vice President, is an accomplished senior executive with extensive experience in financial and strategic planning, operations, logistics, capital markets, and M&A. He is a growth-oriented manager with a track record of leading and executing transformative business and financial strategies with private and public companies ranging from start-ups to multi-billion-dollar enterprises.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 179.02 percent and weekly performance of -22.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 143.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, ENSV reached to a volume of 338249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enservco Corporation [ENSV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENSV shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENSV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Enservco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $4 to $2.75. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Enservco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on ENSV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enservco Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENSV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

ENSV stock trade performance evaluation

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.98. With this latest performance, ENSV shares gained by 13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.24 for Enservco Corporation [ENSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 2.53 for the last single week of trading, and 1.67 for the last 200 days.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enservco Corporation [ENSV] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.32 and a Gross Margin at -43.42. Enservco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.32.

Return on Total Capital for ENSV is now -35.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,000.74. Additionally, ENSV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 84.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 898.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enservco Corporation [ENSV] managed to generate an average of -$27,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Enservco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enservco Corporation [ENSV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENSV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enservco Corporation go to 20.00%.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 23.30% of ENSV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 181,709, which is approximately 118.692% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 105,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in ENSV stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.23 million in ENSV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Enservco Corporation [AMEX:ENSV] by around 473,321 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 202,491 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 151,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 827,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSV stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 258,882 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 112,003 shares during the same period.