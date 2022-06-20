Market cap of Cimpress plc [CMPR] reaches 1.02B – now what?

Cimpress plc [NASDAQ: CMPR] gained 1.90% or 0.74 points to close at $39.68 with a heavy trading volume of 189392 shares. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Cimpress Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) has posted on its investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, in a PDF file called “Q3 Fiscal Year 2022 Quarterly Earnings Document,” along with an accompanying spreadsheet with historical financial results and operating metrics.

It opened the trading session at $38.96, the shares rose to $40.515 and dropped to $38.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CMPR points out that the company has recorded -43.45% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 76.98K shares, CMPR reached to a volume of 189392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cimpress plc [CMPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMPR shares is $101.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Cimpress plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Cimpress plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cimpress plc is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMPR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CMPR stock

Cimpress plc [CMPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.51. With this latest performance, CMPR shares dropped by -9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.59 for Cimpress plc [CMPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.83, while it was recorded at 38.61 for the last single week of trading, and 69.04 for the last 200 days.

Cimpress plc [CMPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cimpress plc [CMPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.83 and a Gross Margin at +49.50. Cimpress plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.00.

Return on Total Capital for CMPR is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.16. Additionally, CMPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 131.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cimpress plc [CMPR] managed to generate an average of -$5,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 60.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Cimpress plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Cimpress plc [CMPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cimpress plc go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cimpress plc [CMPR]

There are presently around $829 million, or 81.00% of CMPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMPR stocks are: PRESCOTT GENERAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 3,906,492, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.56% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 3,280,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.16 million in CMPR stocks shares; and SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $93.6 million in CMPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cimpress plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Cimpress plc [NASDAQ:CMPR] by around 595,797 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 590,459 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 19,694,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,880,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMPR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,862 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 133,360 shares during the same period.