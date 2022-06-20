Market cap of Brady Corporation [BRC] reaches 2.20B – now what?

Brady Corporation [NYSE: BRC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.07% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.86%. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Brady Corporation Reports Record EPS in its Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter, Raises its non-GAAP EPS Guidance and Expands its Share Buyback Program.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sales for the quarter increased 14.6 percent. Organic sales increased 9.0 percent.

Gross profit margin improved from 47.0 percent in the second quarter of F’22 to 48.4 percent in the third quarter of F’22.

Over the last 12 months, BRC stock dropped by -20.33%. The one-year Brady Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.8. The average equity rating for BRC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.20 billion, with 51.33 million shares outstanding and 44.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 276.36K shares, BRC stock reached a trading volume of 433361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brady Corporation [BRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRC shares is $60.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Brady Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $50 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Brady Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Northcoast analysts kept a Buy rating on BRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brady Corporation is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRC in the course of the last twelve months was 52.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

BRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Brady Corporation [BRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.86. With this latest performance, BRC shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.82 for Brady Corporation [BRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.01, while it was recorded at 45.16 for the last single week of trading, and 49.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brady Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brady Corporation [BRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.84 and a Gross Margin at +49.01. Brady Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.33.

Return on Total Capital for BRC is now 17.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brady Corporation [BRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.72. Additionally, BRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brady Corporation [BRC] managed to generate an average of $22,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Brady Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

BRC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brady Corporation go to 7.00%.

Brady Corporation [BRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,770 million, or 92.30% of BRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,569,067, which is approximately 0.025% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,332,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.87 million in BRC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $162.48 million in BRC stock with ownership of nearly -0.458% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brady Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Brady Corporation [NYSE:BRC] by around 1,816,674 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 2,108,730 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 36,432,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,357,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRC stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 358,165 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 532,800 shares during the same period.