Market Analysts see Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation [FATH] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation [NYSE: FATH] closed the trading session at $4.25 on 06/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.16, while the highest price level was $4.36. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Fathom Digital Manufacturing to Present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH), an industry leader in on-demand digital manufacturing services, today announced that Ryan Martin, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Frost, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 1:50 pm Eastern Time.

The presentation will be broadcast via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Fathom’s website at https://investors.fathommfg.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to access the live broadcast. The event will also be archived on Fathom’s IR website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.34 percent and weekly performance of -16.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 93.85K shares, FATH reached to a volume of 102550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FATH shares is $8.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FATH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on FATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for FATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation [FATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.01. With this latest performance, FATH shares dropped by -23.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.13 for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation [FATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.85, while it was recorded at 4.51 for the last single week of trading, and 8.22 for the last 200 days.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

There are presently around $90 million, or 85.50% of FATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FATH stocks are: SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC with ownership of 17,519,907, which is approximately -0.702% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; EXOR CAPITAL LLP, holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.25 million in FATH stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.77 million in FATH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation [NYSE:FATH] by around 2,029,720 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 715,394 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 18,469,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,214,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FATH stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,839,421 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 117,045 shares during the same period.