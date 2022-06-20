Market Analysts see Eyenovia Inc. [EYEN] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Eyenovia Inc. [NASDAQ: EYEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.31%. The company report on June 9, 2022 that UPDATE: Eyenovia Announces Virtual 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP™) investigational products, today announced that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held virtually via live webcast on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 10:00 am EDT. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 18, 2022, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

As provided in the Company’s proxy materials, an online portal is available to stockholders at https://www.proxyvote.com where stockholders can view and download the Company’s proxy materials and 2021 Annual Report and vote their shares in advance of the Annual Meeting. Stockholders are asked to vote by 11:59 pm EDT on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. For shares held in a plan, stockholders are asked to vote by 11:59 pm EDT on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, EYEN stock dropped by -68.04%. The one-year Eyenovia Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.34. The average equity rating for EYEN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $60.40 million, with 30.01 million shares outstanding and 25.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 110.88K shares, EYEN stock reached a trading volume of 141076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eyenovia Inc. [EYEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EYEN shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EYEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Eyenovia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Eyenovia Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eyenovia Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

EYEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Eyenovia Inc. [EYEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.31. With this latest performance, EYEN shares dropped by -16.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.25 for Eyenovia Inc. [EYEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2908, while it was recorded at 1.8200 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4427 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eyenovia Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eyenovia Inc. [EYEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -92.17 and a Gross Margin at +86.99. Eyenovia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.98.

Eyenovia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Eyenovia Inc. [EYEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 14.50% of EYEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYEN stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,296,621, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 927,755 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 million in EYEN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.28 million in EYEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eyenovia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Eyenovia Inc. [NASDAQ:EYEN] by around 2,331,289 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 220,454 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,498,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,050,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYEN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,306,621 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 38,371 shares during the same period.