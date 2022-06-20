Market Analysts see Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK] falling to $450. Time to buy?

Deckers Outdoor Corporation [NYSE: DECK] traded at a high on 06/17/22, posting a 3.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $250.31. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Deckers Brands Announces Recipients of Annual $500,000 DEI Donation and Celebrates Progress Towards Its DEI Goals.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Deckers Brands.

Deckers Brands proudly announces the recipients of their annual $500,000 diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) donation, which focuses on organizations advancing social and racial justice. The following organizations will receive $50,000 each: Mission Scholars (through the Santa Barbara Education Foundation), The Loveland Foundation, Innocence Project, Inc., NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, Inc., California Family Life Center, Advancing Justice – Asian Law Caucus, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA), Born This Way Foundation, and The Arc of the United States.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 290966 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Deckers Outdoor Corporation stands at 4.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.49%.

The market cap for DECK stock reached $6.47 billion, with 27.14 million shares outstanding and 26.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 430.99K shares, DECK reached a trading volume of 290966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DECK shares is $396.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $525 to $450. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Deckers Outdoor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $478 to $358, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on DECK stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DECK shares from 480 to 487.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deckers Outdoor Corporation is set at 13.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for DECK in the course of the last twelve months was 53.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has DECK stock performed recently?

Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.28. With this latest performance, DECK shares gained by 10.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.57 for Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 260.63, while it was recorded at 250.48 for the last single week of trading, and 327.75 for the last 200 days.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.90 and a Gross Margin at +49.55. Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.61.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deckers Outdoor Corporation go to 16.30%.

Insider trade positions for Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK]

There are presently around $6,604 million, or 94.65% of DECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DECK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,086,120, which is approximately -0.754% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,501,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $626.15 million in DECK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $555.1 million in DECK stock with ownership of nearly -0.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deckers Outdoor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation [NYSE:DECK] by around 3,865,866 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 4,086,153 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 18,431,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,383,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DECK stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,015,307 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 1,278,480 shares during the same period.