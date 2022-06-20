MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] moved up 2.16: Why It’s Important

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MTSI] surged by $0.96 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $45.745 during the day while it closed the day at $45.48. The company report on June 1, 2022 that MACOM to Demonstrate RF and Microwave Amplifiers, Switches and Filters at IMS 2022.

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, will demonstrate a wide range of new products at IEEE’s International Microwave Symposium (“IMS”) in Denver, Colorado, June 21 – 23, 2022, Booth #6050. MACOM’s booth will feature new product demonstrations optimized for Telecom, SATCOM, Aerospace and Defense, Test and Measurement and Industrial applications. MACOM will host ten live demonstrations during IMS week.

Customers may schedule a live demonstration between June 21st and 23rd. The live demonstrations will be hosted by MACOM’s Design, Applications and Sales Engineering teams. MACOM invites its customers to ask questions and interact with MACOM staff during the demonstrations. To schedule a demo, please contact MACOM sales or email our team at demos@macom.com.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -11.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MTSI stock has declined by -25.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.91% and lost -41.92% year-on date.

The market cap for MTSI stock reached $3.11 billion, with 69.79 million shares outstanding and 50.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 459.81K shares, MTSI reached a trading volume of 541999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTSI shares is $71.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $83 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on MTSI stock. On June 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MTSI shares from 70 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTSI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.50.

MTSI stock trade performance evaluation

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.38. With this latest performance, MTSI shares dropped by -13.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.41 for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.89, while it was recorded at 47.16 for the last single week of trading, and 62.98 for the last 200 days.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.35 and a Gross Margin at +51.23. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.26.

Return on Total Capital for MTSI is now 7.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.96. Additionally, MTSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] managed to generate an average of $34,521 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [MTSI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,286 million, or 74.30% of MTSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,708,868, which is approximately -0.442% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,334,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.13 million in MTSI stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $166.45 million in MTSI stock with ownership of nearly -8.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MTSI] by around 4,677,016 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 5,612,914 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 39,964,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,254,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTSI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,217,337 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,449,089 shares during the same period.