Lument Finance Trust Inc. [LFT] is -38.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lument Finance Trust Inc. [NYSE: LFT] jumped around 0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.38 at the close of the session, up 4.85%. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for its Common and Preferred Stock.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: LFT) (“LFT” or the “Company”) announced the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock with respect to the second quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.

The Company also announced the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.4921875 per share of 7.875% Cumulative Redeemable Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 1, 2022.

Lument Finance Trust Inc. stock is now -38.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LFT Stock saw the intraday high of $2.53 and lowest of $2.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.48, which means current price is +5.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 130.74K shares, LFT reached a trading volume of 389198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lument Finance Trust Inc. [LFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFT shares is $3.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Lument Finance Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Lument Finance Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lument Finance Trust Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for LFT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.13.

How has LFT stock performed recently?

Lument Finance Trust Inc. [LFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.16. With this latest performance, LFT shares dropped by -7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.78 for Lument Finance Trust Inc. [LFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.59, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

Lument Finance Trust Inc. [LFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lument Finance Trust Inc. [LFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +76.93 and a Gross Margin at +86.12. Lument Finance Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26.

Earnings analysis for Lument Finance Trust Inc. [LFT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lument Finance Trust Inc. go to -11.18%.

Insider trade positions for Lument Finance Trust Inc. [LFT]

There are presently around $24 million, or 53.30% of LFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFT stocks are: AXA S.A. with ownership of 3,340,780, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 30.10% of the total institutional ownership; PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 1,723,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.1 million in LFT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.44 million in LFT stock with ownership of nearly -0.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lument Finance Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Lument Finance Trust Inc. [NYSE:LFT] by around 3,139,368 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 711,141 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 6,325,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,176,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 896,551 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 569,950 shares during the same period.