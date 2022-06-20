LiveOne Inc. [LVO] Is Currently 1.92 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

LiveOne Inc. [NASDAQ: LVO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.92% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.40%. The company report on June 13, 2022 that LIVEONE AND 131 LIVE ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PAY-PER-VIEW PERFORMANCE BTBT: PERFORMANCE FANCON FOR K-POP RAPPER B.I.

Over the last 12 months, LVO stock dropped by -78.30%. The one-year LiveOne Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.08. The average equity rating for LVO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $77.57 million, with 78.19 million shares outstanding and 59.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 457.77K shares, LVO stock reached a trading volume of 435871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru's Opinion on LiveOne Inc. [LVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVO shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LiveOne Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68.

LVO Stock Performance Analysis:

LiveOne Inc. [LVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.40. With this latest performance, LVO shares gained by 48.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.68 for LiveOne Inc. [LVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8064, while it was recorded at 0.9874 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5154 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LiveOne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LiveOne Inc. [LVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.57 and a Gross Margin at +11.53. LiveOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.11.

Return on Total Capital for LVO is now -136.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -242.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8,314.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LiveOne Inc. [LVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 307.44. Additionally, LVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LiveOne Inc. [LVO] managed to generate an average of -$184,229 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.LiveOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

LiveOne Inc. [LVO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26 million, or 32.70% of LVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,915,955, which is approximately 0.182% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC, holding 3,724,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.6 million in LVO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.58 million in LVO stock with ownership of nearly -0.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LiveOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in LiveOne Inc. [NASDAQ:LVO] by around 985,306 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 2,464,217 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 23,181,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,630,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVO stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 378,885 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 690,918 shares during the same period.