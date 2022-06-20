Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] Revenue clocked in at $0.30 million, down -62.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: LXRX] gained 5.80% on the last trading session, reaching $1.46 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that Lonnel Coats, Lexicon’s chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the event will be available in the “Events” section of the Lexicon website at www.lexpharma.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the website for two weeks.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 149.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $206.40 million with the latest information. LXRX stock price has been found in the range of $1.40 to $1.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 493.64K shares, LXRX reached a trading volume of 604749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXRX shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $2 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 688.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for LXRX stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.19. With this latest performance, LXRX shares dropped by -10.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.00 for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8500, while it was recorded at 1.3960 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4046 for the last 200 days.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -29224.83. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29448.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.52.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]

There are presently around $175 million, or 83.80% of LXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXRX stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 71,178,364, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 14,356,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.96 million in LXRX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.72 million in LXRX stock with ownership of nearly -6.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:LXRX] by around 2,494,451 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 3,846,265 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 113,854,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,195,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXRX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 336,897 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,446,236 shares during the same period.