Landec Corporation [LNDC] Stock trading around $9.88 per share: What’s Next?

Landec Corporation [NASDAQ: LNDC] traded at a high on 06/17/22, posting a 3.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.88. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Landec Corporation Announces Sale of Curation Foods’ BreatheWay® Business for $3.2 Million in Cash.

BreatheWay divestment represents another step towards creating a CDMO-focused company aligned with attractive growth categories and end markets.

Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC) (“Landec” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company focused on its growing Lifecore Biomedical (“Lifecore”) business – a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials – today announced that it has completed the sale of all of its Curation Foods’ assets related to BreatheWay packaging technology business (the “BreatheWay Business”) for $3.2 million in cash.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 140276 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Landec Corporation stands at 3.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.14%.

The market cap for LNDC stock reached $282.07 million, with 29.48 million shares outstanding and 28.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 84.35K shares, LNDC reached a trading volume of 140276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Landec Corporation [LNDC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNDC shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Landec Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Landec Corporation stock. On April 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LNDC shares from 11 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Landec Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has LNDC stock performed recently?

Landec Corporation [LNDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, LNDC shares gained by 9.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for Landec Corporation [LNDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.73, while it was recorded at 9.63 for the last single week of trading, and 10.24 for the last 200 days.

Landec Corporation [LNDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Landec Corporation [LNDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.97. Landec Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.00.

Return on Total Capital for LNDC is now 1.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Landec Corporation [LNDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.18. Additionally, LNDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Landec Corporation [LNDC] managed to generate an average of -$36,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Landec Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Landec Corporation [LNDC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Landec Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Landec Corporation [LNDC]

There are presently around $266 million, or 92.10% of LNDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNDC stocks are: WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 3,533,287, which is approximately 12.314% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; LEGION PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,940,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.05 million in LNDC stocks shares; and ISZO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $21.51 million in LNDC stock with ownership of nearly 13.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Landec Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Landec Corporation [NASDAQ:LNDC] by around 1,835,618 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 1,954,136 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 23,118,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,907,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNDC stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 185,707 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,511,279 shares during the same period.