Kaltura Inc. [KLTR] Stock trading around $1.78 per share: What’s Next?

Kaltura Inc. [NASDAQ: KLTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.11% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.11%. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Kaltura Expands Virtual Events Platform.

Organizations use Kaltura Events to create, manage and measure all their events centrally, automating and scaling event management.

Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today announced the release of powerful new capabilities to Kaltura Events, empowering organizations of all sizes to automate event management for all of their internal company and external marketing events. Event organizers can now use Kaltura Events to create, manage, track and scale fully branded virtual and hybrid event experiences of any size and any kind, all in a single platform. Used by leading brands to power major events, creating uniquely branded experiences, Kaltura Events now offers a new approach to branded event automation, leveraging event templates that enable customers to power and measure all of their events at scale.

The one-year Kaltura Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.82. The average equity rating for KLTR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $229.80 million, with 127.83 million shares outstanding and 74.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 568.53K shares, KLTR stock reached a trading volume of 539922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kaltura Inc. [KLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLTR shares is $4.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Kaltura Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $12 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Kaltura Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.25, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on KLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaltura Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

KLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Kaltura Inc. [KLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, KLTR shares gained by 4.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.36% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.89 for Kaltura Inc. [KLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6660, while it was recorded at 1.7900 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5589 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kaltura Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaltura Inc. [KLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.80 and a Gross Margin at +62.24. Kaltura Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.97.

Kaltura Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Kaltura Inc. [KLTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $75 million, or 40.40% of KLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLTR stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 14,449,349, which is approximately 0.038% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., holding 7,980,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.21 million in KLTR stocks shares; and INTEL CORP, currently with $10.16 million in KLTR stock with ownership of nearly -29.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kaltura Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Kaltura Inc. [NASDAQ:KLTR] by around 9,174,022 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 8,765,470 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 24,023,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,963,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLTR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,943,229 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,189,098 shares during the same period.